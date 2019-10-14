Morning Forecast: October 14, 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)

Today will be nice with sunny skies and warm temperatures! We’ll have a slight cool down again tomorrow with high winds, but warmer temps will return by the end of the week.

Today will be mostly sunny and 63. SE wind at 10-15. Tonight will be 41 and mostly clear. SE/NW wind at 10-20 gusting to 30. Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and 51. NW winds at 15-25 gusting to 40. Wednesday will be 54 and partly cloudy. Thursday will be 65 and partly cloudy. Friday will be 67 and mostly cloudy. Saturday will be mostly sunny and 69. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and 57 with a 40% chance of showers.

Enjoy the Fall weather this week!