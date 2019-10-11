Morning Forecast: October 11, 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)

No need for an umbrella today, but you will need a coat! Temperatures will be in the 30s all day today and with the high winds, it’ll feel like upper 20s. the cold weather won’t be here forever. We’ll see temperatures warm up throughout the week next week.

Today will be 39 and mostly cloudy. Windy out of the NW at 15-25 gusting to 40. Tonight will be 28 and partly cloudy. Winds from the west at 10-20 gusting to 30. Tomorrow will be 49 and partly cloudy. Winds from the west at 15-25 gusting to 40. Sunday will be 50 and mostly sunny. Monday will be 58 and mostly sunny. Tuesday will be 55 and mostly sunny. Wednesday will be 57 and partly cloudy. Thursday will be 68 and partly cloudy.

Have a great Friday!