Morning Forecast: October 10, 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –
Today will have a high of 55 with temperatures dropping all day. Rain showers all day as well. Wind from the NW at 15-25 gusting to 40. Around a half inch of rain expected. Tonight will be 32 with a rain/snow mix possible. NW wind at 15-25 gusting to 40. Tomorrow will be 39 with a morning rain/snow mix at 40%. NW wind at 15-25 gusting to 40. Saturday will be 48 and partly cloudy. Sunday will be 49 and mostly sunny. Monday will be 54 and mostly sunny. Tuesday will be 53 and mostly sunny. Wednesday will be 57 and mostly sunny.