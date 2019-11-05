Morning Forecast: November 5, 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)

Today will be 41 and mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of a wintry mix. Winds from the south at 5-10. Tonight will be partly cloudy and 32 with winds from S/NW at 5 mph. Tomorrow will be 40 and mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of a mix and winds from the north at 5-15. Thursday will be 34 and mostly sunny. Friday will be mostly cloudy and 44. Saturday will be 54 and partly cloudy with a 30% chance of a wintry mix. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and 34. Monday will be 33 and mostly sunny.