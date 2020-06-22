 



Morning Forecast June 22nd, 2020

News
Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)

Thanks for making us a part of your Monday. We’ll have a check of conditions outside on the local camera network. Here’s a rundown of what’s happening in Sioux City currently. Temperatures are being reported in 60s and 70s. We have wind speeds directed in from the north at 5-10. Our satellite and radar imagery shows that we have scattered showers. Moving onto the stormcast now, you can see that showers will continue until this evening. The low tonight will fall to 56 with clearing skies. The high temperature tomorrow in Sioux City is going to be 79 with partly cloudy skies. Here’s the full upcoming 9 on 9 day forecast.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories