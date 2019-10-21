More than 6,400 pounds of pork and turkey sausage patties recalled

CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WIVB) – George’s Prepared Foods is recalling more than 6,400 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage and turkey sausage patty products that may be contaminated with Salmonella.

Here are the products being recalled:

24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 10/16/19 and lot code 1091971894.

24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Breakfast Turkey Patties” with use by date of 10/24/19 and lot code 1171971897.

35.6-oz. packages containing “Family Size Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 11/03/19 and lot code 1271972894 or use by date 11/05/19 and lot code 1291972894.

An establishment number of “EST. M2206T” or “P-2260T” is printed on the packaging.

The products, which were shipped nationwide, were produced on the following dates:

April 19

April 27

May 7

May 9





There have been no reports of any adverse reaction from consuming the product, but anyone concerned should contact a healthcare provider.

They worry that the products may be in customers’ freezers or refrigerators. Anyone who bought them is asked to throw them away or return them.

Anyone with questions regarding the recall can contact George’s Prepared Foods’ Customer Care Line at (800) 471-9665.

