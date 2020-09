People congregates at One-Eyed Jack’s Saloon during the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on Aug. 7, 2020, in Sturgis, South Dakota. The South Dakota Department of Health issued warnings that two people who had visited the bar may have transmitted COVID-19. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Taxes collected from the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally totaled more than $1.3 million, a 6% increase compared with 2019.

A report from the South Dakota Department of Revenue shows that more than half of the taxes collected were state sales taxes.

The 10-day rally in western South Dakota drew hundreds of thousands of bikers from across the country.

The large-scale event has been linked to more than 250 coronavirus infections in 12 states.