More Siouxland businesses prepare to open after Iowa Governor’s proclamation

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa is taking another step toward normalcy after Iowa Governor Reynolds announced more businesses can begin reopening, some as early as Friday while others will be waiting a week.

Reynolds announced Wednesday that movie theatres, museums, zoos and wedding reception venues can reopen beginning this Friday as long as they follow social distancing guidelines. Bars will be added to the list of re-opened businesses next week with inside service limited to 50 percent their maximum capacity.

The governor said Iowa’s COVID-19 case count has stablized making it the appropriate time to expand business, and she’s encouraged to move forward after seeing how customers and business owners are following social distancing guidelines.

“We’re being responsible in the way that we’re doing that. And I believe it doesn’t have to be either or. You can protect the health of Iowans as well as their livelihoods and the health of our economy. And I believe in Iowans and I believe in our businesses. It’s not a mandate. If they feel comfortable putting in place the mitigation effots that there are and they’re ready to reopen, they can and the same thing with Iowans,” Reynolds said.

Owners of the Promenade Theatre Complex in Sioux City are applauding the move by Reynolds, But tell us they don’t expect to open anytime soon.

Main Streeet Theatres CEO Bill Barstow said it could be mid-summer before the 14 screen theatre reopens.

“We want to make sure first and foremost that our employees, our guests, and everybody are going to be safe in the environment we open in. And then we want to have good content to play and some of that is going to be delayed. We can’t just throw a switch so early. These buildings are such big buildings. We’re excited for it but we’re going to take a measured approach,” said Barstow.

Also reopening in time for Memorial Day activities are state campground restrooms, showers and cabins. Camping will be allowed for tents and all campers, but playgrounds, shelters and visitor centers remain closed

However, despite the governor’s proclamation allowing swimming pools to reopen for lessons and lap swimming, Sioux City officials announced Wednesday that local pools and splash pads will not be opening at this time.