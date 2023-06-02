SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — We are now rolling into the month of June, and are getting super close to the summer solstice, occurring on Wednesday, June 21 at 9:57 a.m. CDT, meaning we are still gaining daylight for the first few weeks of the month, but then will slowly be losing daylight to end the month.

The sunrises have very little change throughout the month, where it differs by less than 5 minutes throughout the month, starting at 5:51 a.m. to start the month, but then peaking at its earliest at 5:48 a.m. in Sioux City from the 8th of June, and lasting until the 22nd of June. Then after the 22nd, goes slightly back the other way, getting to 5:52 a.m. to end the month of June.

Sunrise Times throughout the month of June 2023

The sunsets, get later a little bit later actually, where it starts just before 9p.m. to begin the month, and reaches 9:00p.m. on June 6th, and gets later until it reaches the latest sunsets at 9:07p.m., occurring starting June 21st, and lasting through July 3rd.

Sunset Times throughout the month of June 2023

June is also when it starts to get really hot, as it is the first month of Meteorological Summer, starting on June 1. Averages are starting to climb closer to 80° for highs and 60° for lows, with highs to start the month averaging at 78° and an average low of 55°. It climbs a bit further, reaching 80° for the average high on June 5th, and climbing through the end of the month, reaching a maximum average high temperature of 85°. The low temperatures climb up even more, reaching an average low of 60° by June 15, and climbing to 63° to end the month.

The hottest temperature ever recorded in June was a high of 108° on June 21, 1988, with the warmest low temperature of 80°on June 28th, 29th, and 30th all recorded in 1931. On the other hand, the high temperature only got to 49° on June 1st, 1946, whereas the year before that, it got to a low temperature of 38° on June 4th, 1945.

Moon Phases throughout June 2023

It is also getting close to the Full Moon, with the Strawberry Moon occurring on Saturday, June 3rd at 10:41 p.m. We then start to see the moon waning with a third quarter (also known as a last quarter moon) occurring at 2:31 p.m. on Saturday, June 10. We see the moon waning until we get to a New Moon, which occurs at 11:32 p.m. on Saturday, June 17. After that, the moon starts waxing again, with the next first quarter moon occurring at Monday, June 26 at 2:49 a.m.