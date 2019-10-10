Mitchell House will soon provide hospice care in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- A solution for those in Siouxland who are chronically ill, terminally ill or seriously ill may soon have a place to go outside of their home for end of life care.

The Mitchell House is a hospice home in the process of being built come next winter. It will be located off Ross Street and Military Road, and the land was donated by the Catholic Diocese.

Inside the facility, there will be six master bedrooms, patio, kitchen, dining room, and a kid’s playroom. The project started with a Siouxland family not knowing where to go when their father was ill.

“Wheather it was going to be a nursing home or she was going to try to convert her house and put in a hospital bed and get it medical ready for him and she just doesn’t want anyone else to go through this,” said Susan Macfarlan, the President of Mitchell House.

Right now, the home has raised 1.5 million, they still need 4.5 million for building and endowment funds. If you are interested in donating to Mitchell House you can click here for more information.