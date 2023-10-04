MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Six members of the Mitchell Post 18’s varsity baseball team charged with rape pleaded not guilty after appearing in court for an arraignment.

The teenagers appeared in front of a judge Tuesday morning in Pennington County where all pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

The suspects were joined by dozens of supporters.

18-year-old Hudson Haley is accused of raping two victims and aiding and abetting.

19-year-old Landon Waddell is accused of one count of rape and aiding and abetting in the rape of two victims.

In court, they both entered not guilty pleas Tuesday. If found guilty in the future, they both face a maximum of 150 years behind bars.

The four other teenage suspects are all charged with rape and aiding and abetting. Those charges all involve the same victim. They also all pleaded not guilty. They could face a maximum of 100-years in prison.

The case first made headlines in June, when the Mitchell Baseball Association suspended the team and canceled several games.

It happened shortly after a tournament in Pennington County, which is where the alleged crimes took place.

One of the suspects’ attorneys asked the judge to clarify whether he could attend school and school activities.

17-year-old Peyton Mandel goes to the same school as one of the alleged victims. The judge says Mandel can attend school, but must stay 30 feet away.

He can also participate in basketball and other activities, as long as the victim isn’t involved. He is allowed to attend school events, like football games, as long as he stays 100 feet away from the alleged victim.

All six suspects are scheduled to be back in court on February 6, 2024.