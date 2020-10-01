Mistakes you should avoid when sending in your absentee ballot

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Board of elections offices nationwide are gearing up for the November 3 election. They’re receiving more absentee ballot applications, and there are a few mistakes voters make that can disqualify their mail-in ballot.

“They open it up, put it in here, take some water to seal the envelope, they sign their name and date it,” said Linda Forrest, Republican Deputy Commissioner at the Chemung County Board of Elections, while showing me how voters should seal their absentee ballot before sending it.

In the recent debate, president trump voiced his opinion on mail-in voter fraud and how Americans will not have the proper election they deserve.

With 34 days until the election, registered voters are now deciding which way they plan on voting, whether in-person at the polls or an absentee ballot from home.

“I think it’s ridiculous. It is the president who is suggesting that it could be a fraud. It just doesn’t make sense,” said Elmira resident, Koule Addams.

“The common mistake is not putting the official ballot in this envelope. Some people will put it in here (the incorrect envelope). If it comes in here we can’t open it without this one because we have to have the voters signature and date on it,” said Forrest.

If you’re unsure about your absentee ballot, calling your county’s board of elections is the best way to certify your vote.

“Sometimes it would be easy, sometimes it wouldn’t be. It just depends on if you read the instructions, or you don’t,” said Elmira resident, Jodie Camacho.

The last day to apply for an absentee ballot is October 27.

To apply for an absentee ballot in Chemung County, click here.

