Missouri woman donates lottery win to officer recovering from gunshot to head

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Police in Missouri are helping a local mother who donated her lottery winnings to an officer who was shot in the head earlier this month.

Shetera Sims said she’s no stranger to hard times. With only $7 in her pocket, she recently tried a scratch-off ticket and won $100.

Sims said her daughter, Rakiya, came up with the idea of how to spend it.

“I said, ‘We should donate it to the police officer that got shot for his family,’” Rakiya said.

“It was her idea, and I went along with it,” Sims said. “She’s a special child.”

Kansas City police, in turn, helped set up a GoFundMe account for Sims. More than $9,500 had been raised as of Monday night.

“To hear her call and just express thanks for no reason … it’s really impactful to us,” said police Sgt. Jake Becchina.

The officer whom Sims helped was shot and left in critical condition on July 2.

Sims and her daughter felt for the officer — and police in general — for personal reasons.

Sims’ daughter, Karyia, was murdered in 2012. Sims said police solved the case and were supportive the whole time.

“That was the worst day of my life. I can’t even talk about it,” Sims said.

Sims, who plans to use the money raised for her to catch up on bills, says she’s grateful.

“[I want the officer to know] that we’re here for him if he needs us,” Sims said. “There’s more people in the community here for him than you can imagine.”

The Kansas City Police Department said the injured officer is recovering well.