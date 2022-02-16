SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Students at four local education systems will again be able to apply for financial assistance made possible by the Missouri River Historical Development.

The MRHD has awarded over $300,000 in scholarships to local students.

The local non-profit awarded $75,000 to Morningside University, Briar Cliff University, Western Iowa Tech and St. Luke’s College on Wednesday.

“It eases my abilities not to work as much and be able to study and show my siblings that working is not the most important thing when you’re studying,” said Chelsea Ramirez, a Briar Cliff recipient.

Only students who attend high school in Woodbury County are eligible for the scholarships.

THe MRHD has awarded almost $45 million to Woodbury County non-profit organizations since 1994.