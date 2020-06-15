Missouri River Boat Club holds fundraiser

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – For one group of Siouxland boat lovers, Sunday was about more than getting the boat on the water.

The Missouri River Boat Club spent Sunday selling steaks to raise money to repair the bank alongside their clubhouse. The bank was damaged in last year’s flooding.

The project is expected to cost $250,000 to shore up the bank and make improvements to the clubhouse.

Members we talked with say they don’t want the over seventy-year-old club to disappear.

“We’re getting in the water and also we plan to rebuild the boat club to basically allow to public to come back out again and have some fellowship with each other, have a little fun, have a few drinks and just have a really good time together,” said Charlotte Nelson, boat club member.

Visit the club’s Facebook page for information about future fundraisers.