Missouri family reunited with lost dog after weeks-long search

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KTVI/KPLR) – After being dog gone lost since Christmas day, a dog and her owner are finally reunited.

The reunion could not have happened without heroes, including another dog, that dog’s owners and thousands of people.

Video of the reunion Tuesday morning shows Dustin Clarke finally has his pup “Onyx” back in his arms.

“I cried whenever I got her back again,” Clarke said. “I never cried so hard like happy tears.”

Dustin is a native of St. Charles. He came back from Oregon for a holiday visit. On Christmas Day, Onyx escaped through a hole in the fence where Dustin was staying with friends.

“I was just panicked I was stricken you know,” he said.

He and friends spent days looking for Onyx. They taped missing posters all over the place. Dustin went on the internet where thousands of people joined the search.

“I’ve spent a lot of my days crying looking for her from sunup to sundown,” Clarke said.

Nine miles away, “Zoey” took action, awakening her family alerting them that “Onyx” was on the back porch.

Zoey is owned by the Bishara family.

“We got to figure out how to get this dog home,” Teresa Bishara said.

She and her daughters, including Lola, went on the internet and Dustin quickly learned the good news. Then the reunion took place.

“She was jumping all over me and giving me kisses and all the love and kisses by the thousands and I started balling my eyes out I never cried that hard from being so happy,” Clarke said.

“I’m really happy that the dog and the owner are together now, because I love my dog with all my heart and the thought of losing her would make me so sad,” Lola Bishara said.

Dustin said he can’t thank the Bishara family and everyone else enough for all their help.

“I’m the happiest man and the luckiest man alive today,” Clarke said.

It appears it was a tough 12 days for Onyx. She lost weight and she suffered a wound on her leg and lost a patch of hair on her shoulder.

“I was just so grateful to be a part of and to help somebody,” Teresa Bishara said.