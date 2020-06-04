Missing World War II-era flag recovered after protests turn violent in Nevada

RENO, Nevada (CNN) – In Nevada, a tumultuous turn of events was followed by a surprising turn of events.

After protests turned violent at Reno’s City Hall, a World War II-era flag went missing from its display case.

The American flag had flown on the battleship USS Reno during the war.

After the incident, a news producer who covered the story received an anonymous package, which included the missing flag.

There was a note with the package that said the flag had been taken because it needed protecting.

The producer, whose father served in the military, returned the flag to city officials, who said it will go back on display in an even more secure case.