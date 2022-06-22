YARMOUTH, IOWA — The body of a man reported missing after a grain silo collapsed in Des Moines County on Tuesday was recovered Wednesday afternoon, authorities confirm.

The silo, near the town of Yarmouth, collapsed around 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Two men had reportedly just finished unloading a semitrailer full of grain when they heard a loud bang and started running.

One man made it safely out of the area as the grain poured out, the other did not. His body was recovered but authorities are not releasing his name at this time.

Around 60 first responders were called to the scene for the multi-day search efforts.