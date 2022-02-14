IOWA (WHO) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking the public for help locating a teenager who was last known to be in Iowa.

The FBI issued an alert on Monday about the search for Addison Windbigler. The 14-year-old traveled from her home in Nauvoo, Illinois to Keokuk on December 13th of last year. She was left in the custody of a family friend, but hasn’t been seen since December 14th.

Addison is 5’4″ tall, weighs 125 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you have any information about Addison’s whereabouts you are asked to call the FBI Omaha office at 402-493-8688.