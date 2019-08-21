Miss Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota delivers meals to kids

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland hospital had a few royal guests today. It’s not the Queen of England, but our local royalty, Miss Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.

The trio spent their morning visiting St. Lukes Children’s Miracle Network. They delivered meals to NICU and pediatric patients and their families.

“Its a really big deal for them and it’s always a fun surprise in the hospital and gives them an opportunity to get their minds off what brings them to the hospital and gives them a chance to interact with some really amazing women,” said Anne Holmes of St. Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network.

Those meals were prepared by the Ronald McDonald House. We’ll share more of the tri-state royalty visit tonight at 10.