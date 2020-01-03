Minnesota Uber driver acts fast, saves college students life

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) – One Minnesota college student says she might not be alive today if it wasn’t for a quick-thinking stranger.

She credits her Uber driver’s actions for saving her life.

Hannah Enge remembers very little of her Uber ride to the Fairview Hospital.

She’s used to having seizures from her epilepsy, but she knew this time was different.

“I was kind of heeling over in the Uber, like ‘oh my goodness this hurts so bad’,” Enge said.

What Hannah didn’t know, was her Uber driver, Allison, had taken Hannah’s phone to find her emergency contacts.

She called Hannah’s mom, who lives 300 miles away from where Hannah goes to school, to let her know what was going on.

“She was pretty frantic. She said ‘I’m an Uber driver, I have your daughter. Her phone, it says she has epilepsy,” Allie Enge, Hannah’s mom, shared.

This time, however, wasn’t an epileptic seizure.

Hannah had an infection in her kidneys and her organs were shutting down.

When they pulled into the hospital parking lot, Hannah’s heart stopped.

“I just blanked. What I was told is I just stopped breathing,” Hannah said.

Hannah was rushed into the ER.

The driver, Allison, offered to stay with Hannah until family or friends could come.

“Allison was saying that ‘I can bring her clothes, I can go to Target, I can sit with her’,” Hannah’s mom said.

After three days in the hospital, and antibiotics, Hannah would recover.

Family and friends were able to be with her, but Allison, the driver, was gone.

“She didn’t want any credit for it, she didn’t want anything like that and I’m like ‘well, honey, you are going to be getting the credit’,” Hannah’s mom added.

Hannah’s mom posted to Facebook, sharing all about Allison and the kindness of a stranger.

The Facebook post went viral.

She hopes that someday she’ll get in the car and she can thank her good samaritan in person.

“Having someone like that who is more than willing to be almost like part of my family in that moment and be a true friend. I am so thankful for her,” Hannah shared.

WCCO was told that Allison has been in contact with the family since the incident.

Hannah says she hopes Uber rewards her for going above and beyond the call of duty.