Minnesota mom of 3 quits job after trying to juggle work and kids during pandemic

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) – For the first time since she can remember, a Minnesota woman doesn’t have a job.

The mom of three was having trouble balancing work and being a parent during the coronavirus pandemic. So, she had to make a change.

“We were kind of blindsided by everything,” said Molly McGovern, mother of three.

Like any working parent, McGovern tried to adjust to the rapid-fire changes that came her way last spring.

“Schools shut down. Kids were home. We were at home full time,” she said.

That meant her 60-hour weeks, in charge of a team of more than 20 people as a manager at a mortgage company, played out in front of her famil.y

“But, we found after a couple of weeks is you can’t keep 4-year-olds and an 8-year-old on a schedule when you’re also working full-time. It’s just not feasible,” said McGovern.

For months, the struggle went on, keeping kids busy while watching the clock.

“You constantly feel like you’re failing at everything. You feel like you’re failing your children. You feel like you’re failing your job, your manager, your team,” she said. That is until last week when she made the mental health of herself and her kids the priority.

“With all the uncertainty out there, I made a decision that my family and our happiness, and our health, is way more important than my job, unfortunately. So, it was a really hard decision, and it still is,” McGovern said.

The McGovern’s know it’s not a decision all families can make. It’s why they believe support for parents in the workplace is crucial.

“There’s such a black and white differential right now between essential and nonessential workers. But, if you have to work how is that not essential for your family,” she said.

Until a clear path forward, McGovern will stay home focused on the moments she missed.

“I’m present. I’m finally a present parent, and I haven’t been present for a very long time,” she added.