Minnesota man turns motorcycle into a hearse, honoring those who lost their lives

MINNESOTA (KCAU) – A motorcycle enthusiast in Minnesota is turning his passion into compassion.

He is using it to honor those who have lost their lives and bring comfort to mourning families.

Some people are calling his creation of this a “hog heaven hearse”.

Rick Larson of Minnesota sees lots of attention when he is driving his Harley down the streets.

“Cars will drive by and you can see the cameras, the phone cameras being raised up,” Larson said.

His unique set of wheels is called a midwest motorcycle coach encompassing the bike, and custom made hearse.

“To be able to provide families with a unique traditional means of transportation to their final resting spot. It just does me great pride and honor to be able to offer that to families,” said Larson.

This very thing happened earlier this year for a funeral of a motorcyclist who lost their life in a crash.

“His best friend contacted me and said this is what he wants. And then we got to the cemetery. Each motorcycle came up next to the coach, patted the top, rev their engine, and drove on,” Larson said.

Lason had to learn about flag etiquette and caskets when deciding he wanted to turn his motorcycling passion into his “hog heaven hearse”.

“For me, there is no greater honor that I can do for that individual,” Larson said.

A 20-year vet, Larson would like to give that final ride to military members; as well as, first responders.