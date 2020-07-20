Minnesota man headbutts Norfolk police officer during arrest

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A Minnesota man has been arrested for assaulting a police officer outside of a business building in Norfolk.

According to the Norfolk Police Department (NPD), at 4:51 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called to a business in the 100 block of Norfolk Avenue for a disturbance caused by an intoxicated man outside of the building.

When the officers arrived on the scene, an employee of the building pointed out the man, Alexander Monson, 23, St. Cloud, Minnesota, laying on the ground between the building and a parked car.

Officials said he stumbled to his feet, took a fighting stance toward one of the officers, and raised his fists.

Monson then charged forward and struck an officer in the side of the head before being subdued and handcuffed by another officer.

He continued to threaten the officers afterward and, while being placed in the back seat of the police car, headbutted the same officer he struck earlier in the shoulder.

NPD arrested Monson for assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, and obstructing a peace officer.

Monson was taken to the Faith Regional Emergency Room for medical clearance into the Norfolk City Jail, and he was later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

