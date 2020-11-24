Miller-Meeks still leads Hart with recount complete in 13 of 24 counties

IOWA (WHO) – The recount in Iowa’s hotly contested 2nd Congressional District election continues as the votes continue to fluctuate.

An initial reporting error in results from Jasper County showed Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks ahead of Democrat opponent Rita Hart on election night. After that error was corrected, Hart was ahead by 162 votes.

That number changed again after Lucas County Auditor Julie Masters said she discovered that the results for an entire precinct in the town of Russell were not included. The mistake was due to human error. Once it was corrected, Miller-Meeks again took the lead.

Rita Hart’s campaign called for a recount of all 24 counties in the district and as of the morning of November 23rd, the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office tells WHO 13 that the recount is complete in 13 of those counties – Davis, Decatur, Lucas, Wapello, Washington, Van Buren, Monroe, Lee, Muscatine, Wayne, Cedar, Appanoose, and Washington.

With the unofficial recount votes in for those counties, Miller-Meeks holds a 38 vote advantage over Hart.

The Iowa Secretary of State is scheduled to certify the results of the election on Nov. 30th.