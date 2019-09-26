Military Road Bridge opens Friday

The construction took 5 months and now many business owners are ready to celebrate!

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) – Friday is a big day for many people in both Sioux City and North Sioux City. The Military Road Bridge Project will be complete and that has many people celebrating.

“It needed to be done, and I’m glad it’s done and we all made it through it and just looking forward to getting some business back and seeing some of our old customers that have been staying away because of the bridge,” Kimberly Luken said.

Kimberly Luken is the owner of Beano and Sherry’s along Military Road in North Sioux City. Throughout construction, she said her sales were down 25 percent, but now she is excited to see Military Road Bridge open.

“Thank you to the contractors that worked on the bridge and to the City of North Sioux, the city council and everybody for just keeping us updated and informed and finishing ahead of the date. I’m 100 percent impressed, and I look forward to getting my business back,” said Luken.

Government leaders in North Sioux City said the reconstruction on Military Road Bridge was necessary and should soon be worth it.

“You know the businesses on our end have been hurting and then it has just been a major inconvenience. So, we’re excited to have this bridge back open for people to be able to come back over and travel across it,” said Andrew Nilges, the executive director of the North Sioux City Economic Development Corporation.

Officials said on opening day Friday that a lot on the bridge itself has changed for the better.

“It definitely needed to be rehabbed, so it looks great. It’s gonna be great to drive on. There is a nice sidewalk for people to bike or to walk. It is just going to be a very welcomed addition,” said Nilges.

“Looking forward to celebrating with my customers and my employees and the whole town of North Sioux City and Sioux City. And it will be a happy, bittersweet day for us all,” said Luken.

Though the bridge is soon complete, the rest of Military Road Construction on the Sioux City side is still set to be complete in November. In just two more months Siouxlanders can expect to see many more cars using the bridge to come into North Sioux City.