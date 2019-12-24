Military mom comes home to Tennessee, surprises daughter at school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Riverwood Elementary third-grader from Tennessee got a Christmas surprise she’ll never forget Friday.

Quashaundria Williams, a staff sergeant in the Army, has been deployed in the military for six months.

She decided to surprise her daughter, 8-year-old Shaumya Williams, with a surprise homecoming in the classroom in Cordova, Tennessee.

“Mommy!” Shaumya cried when her mom walked in.

Quashaundria says this is her second deployment. The first one was in Afghanistan for one year.

This time she was deployed to Korea originally for one year, but they allowed her to come home for the holidays at the six-month mark.

“I actually started tearing up before I walked in the door,” Quashaundra said. “So, just to see her and see her excitement and just seeing her not being able to believe I was her was just like really special for me.”

Shaumya says she couldn’t be more excited to have her mother home.

“I didn’t know my mom was coming and I was like no that’s not my mom. But then I took a good look at her and saw that was her and I gave her a big hug like this.”

Williams said she’s only in town for a short time before heading back overseas for another six months. So, in the meantime, she said she’s enjoying every second with the ones that matter most.

