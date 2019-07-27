Milford Park officially opens with a ribbon-cutting ceremony

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KCAU) – A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the grand opening of Milford Park, giving folks a new space to relax in.

Milford Park was designed as a mill to pay homage to the Milford name. The new park features a water fountain, bike racks, and benches.

In the coming weeks, Jill Harms, the communications speaker for MillStone Park Committee, explained how a small mill with information about the town’s history inside will be added to the area.

“This is a public area where people are going to be able to come and read about our history and read about where the name came from. People will also be able to read a little about the mills that basically, this structure represents,” said Harms.

Encompassing even more history into the park, four time capsules were also buried on the grounds. They’re scheduled to be opened every 25 years at future pioneer day celebrations.