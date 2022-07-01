MILFORD, Iowa (KCAU) — A Milford man has pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Justin Haubrich, 46, admitted at a plea hearing that he was involved in a conspiracy that distributed at least five pounds of meth from May 2018 through January 2019, according to a press release.

The release states that Haubrich was supplied meth from sources in Denison and Council Bluffs in order to distribute in Northwest Iowa.

Officials said that during a traffic stop in January 2019, Haubrich was found with a .45 caliber handgun and was known to keep and store guns during drug trafficking activities.

Haubrich will remain in the custody of the United States Marshal until he is sentenced. Haubrich faces a minimum sentence of 10 years imprisonment with a possible maximum of life imprisonment. Additionally, he must pay a $10 million fine and be supervised for five years following any sort of release from prison.