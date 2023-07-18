BROOKLYN, Iowa (WHO) — On July 18th, 2018, Mollie Tibbetts stepped onto the streets of her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa for an evening jog. She never returned home.

The 20-year-old was abducted and killed by Cristhian Bahena Rivera, an employee at a nearby farm. Rivera dumped her body in a corn field where it was discovered more than a month later after an investigation identified Rivera as a suspect. He is currently serving life in prison without the possibility of parole.

On Tuesday, Mollie’s family, friends and more are marking the anniversary of her disappearance and death by carrying on one of her favorite activities – going for a run. ‘Miles for Mollie’ encourages all Iowans to take a few steps in memory of Mollie.

Her cousin, Morgan Collum, is organizing a citywide walk in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

It is scheduled to begin at BGM High School at 6:30 pm.