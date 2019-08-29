Mike Franken met with voters in Sioux City Wednesday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Yesterday kicked off round two of the Iowa Senate Campaigns in Sioux City, as Mike Franken held a campaign kickoff event.

The Sioux Center native now calls Sioux City home.

The former military man announced he is running against Joni Ernst for one of Iowa’s seats in the Senate, saying he hopes to fight against the influence of special interest groups in Washington and stand firm on Iowa’s values.

“My emphasis is on what’s best for the children, what’s best for the next generation, what’s best for the longevity of this nation, and in Iowa, what’s best for the preeminence of this state, the nucleus of the nation,” said Franken.

Franken is one of four Democrats to announce in Iowa’s Senate race. His opponent Theresa Greenfield held a campaign event in Sioux City on Tuesday night.

