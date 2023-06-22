SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Children who loved to play video games got to go to camp that specialized in gaming.

Thursday was the final day of video game summer camp at Western Iowa Tech Community College.

Officials say the camp started earlier this week and had around 12 middle-school-aged children. They learned about the fundamentals of a gaming operating system.

Students were taught the hardware, design functions, and mechanics involved in video games. KCAU 9 spoke with the camp director about how some people can have careers in gaming.

“Inside of e-sports we actually have people that get signed to scholarships, so that helps them through their entire college experience. And then the flip coin of this whole thing is the people who actually learn how to make and develop video games can actually go into that industry as well and make entire careers out of it. We have had students go through this program and then actually enter the field and make jobs and careers out of it and it’s amazing.” said Steven Chinn, camp director

Students were able to create their own game to play. They also competed again once another and camp instructors for prizes.