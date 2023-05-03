SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As summer activities prepare to take flight the Mid-America Museum of Aviation and Transportation unveiled their summer programming schedule in a press release Wednesday morning.

Events include the return of tennis shoes on the tarmac and the junior pilot camp, each event is geared to get kids interested in taking to the skies.

“This is one way that we can provide a stem activity and enhance the museum’s location and what the museum has to offer for all people, not just kids but adults as well,” said Randy and Suzanne Bartles, board members of the air museum board.

Registration for both events is now open and you can signup on their website.