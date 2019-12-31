Michigan zoo welcomes baby black rhino

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A 100-year-old Michigan zoo is celebrating its first-ever birth of a baby black rhino.

Doppsee, a 12-year old female, gave birth to her very first calf, a male, on Christmas Eve at Potter Park Zoo in Lansing.

Zookeepers say the calf stood up about an hour and a half after birth and appears to be nursing well.

Mother and calf are bonding behind the scenes in the rhino barn and will not be visible to the public until weather allows in the spring of 2020.

Black rhinos are critically endangered and are being pushed to the brink of extinction by illegal poaching and loss of habitat.

Experts say only about 5,000 individual black rhinos are alive in the wild today.

