Web Exclusive: Michigan woman brings sea lions to free fair

IONIA, Mich. (WLNS)–The world’s largest free fair in Ionia, Michigan, is underway, and this year you can see some marine animals up close.

“I went to this fair every year,” Xania Alexandra says. “My family always camped here. I grew up watching the shows and spending all ten days here every year.”

Alexandra knew from an early age that she wanted to work with sea lions.

Now she’s living that dream as a trainer and traveling the country with three rescued sea lions: Stella, Avocado and Lily.

“I’m used to, when I get home and get to come up here to vacation, that it’s just family time,” Alexandra says. “But having my work here and separating work and family time is different. It’s a lot of fun, but being able to bring these animals to the place where I grew up and I didn’t get to see them, and be able to have younger generations get to see them and me be able to teach, is really exciting.

“I want them to come up and ask me questions. Ask me about my animals. Ask me about their stories. They’re rescue sea lions, ask me why each of them is rescued, what their background is. I want to teach, I want to spark that interest in as many kids as I can.”