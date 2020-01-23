Michigan man finds $27,000 sitting outside ATM and returns it to credit union

WESTLAND, MI (WDIV-TV) – What would you do if you found $27,000 just sitting outside an ATM?

That’s how much one customer at a Michigan credit union found after an armored security guard accidentally left the bills sitting outside.

“It was sitting up almost like five-feet from that side of that light bulb,” said Geroge Condash, good samaritan.

An armored security guard made a $27,000 mistake, accidentally leaving an atm cassette full of money outside of an ATM at Wayne Westland Credit Union.

Surveillance footage shows the plastic box being left in the middle of the street but the cameras also captured, good samaritan George Condash stopping his vehicle to see what had been left on the side of the drive-thru.

“I drove right around [there] and it was sitting about right [there],” said Condash. “Well, first I just thought it was trash. For some reason, it hit me that why don’t I just pick this up so no one else has to swerve around it.”

Without any hesitation at all, George made the decision to take the cassette back inside but not before noticing a large amount.

“I picked it up and noticed a tag stating that it was $40,000,” said the good samaritan.

The clerks couldn’t believe it.

“I said ‘Is there a reward for $40,000?’ and I put it on their counter and they just looked dumbfounded,” said Condash.

It turns out there was only $27,000 inside and yet one question still remains: Why?

“It’s not mine and any honest person, I would hope, would take it back in,” said Condash.

At least it was a good deed that didn’t go unnoticed by higher-ups at the credit union.

“We would like to give you this reward,” said Alicia Stewart, Westland Credit Union.

“Thank you. Should I open it?” said George Condash, good samaritan.

“Absolutely,” said Stewart.

“It could’ve ended in a very different way for us, but Mr. Condash was very honest and a good person to return the money, so we appreciate that very much,” said Stewart.

“27,000, yeah that would be great, but really what’s it gonna get you? And you’d probably feel guilty the rest of your life with it,” said Condash.

“You too. You will have a good day now,” said Stewart.

Condash didn’t say how much that reward was, but it’s described as a small token of the credit union’s appreciation.