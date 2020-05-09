Michigan golfer trades clubs for stethoscope

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CNN) – A Michigan golfer who’s played in LPGA events has put down her clubs due to the coronavirus pandemic and picked up her stethoscope and returned to nursing to help with the influx of patients.

When COVID-19 started causing postponements, Symetra Tour golfer Sarah Hoffman wasn’t sure how to proceed at first.

“Once we got another postponement until July, I was like, ‘Okay, I can’t keep sitting around and waiting. I need to go back to Michigan,'” Hoffman said.

Hoffman was a graduate of Grand Valley State’s Kirkhof College of Nursing and has had a temp position with the orthopedic trauma unit at the University of Michigan Hospital where she works in the offseason.

But she rejoined them at the end of April, and due to the pandemic, Hoffman is seeing patient populations that she is not used to.

“Luckily our nurse educators have been really good about educating us and keeping us up-to-date on emails and stuff. The doctors have been great about letting us ask questions and being super understanding that we are not used to taking care of those kinds of patients,” Hoffman said.

The Symetra Tour is currently scheduled to resume in July, and Hoffman wants to get back out and play competitively, but her position as a nurse has given her a unique perspective about making sure it is safe to return.

“Talking to my co-workers about what it was like in the second week of April, nurses were definitely scared and not knowing where things were going to go. And I think it has just allowed me to see that maybe golf isn’t quite as important as some other things going on right now,” she said.

Hoffman said she didn’t touch a club from the second week of March until last Saturday. But she is back practicing on days she isn’t at the hospital now and is trying to keep her game sharp which can be difficult without tournaments.

“Obviously, you can always compete against yourself and that is what is awesome about golf. You can see how you are driving the ball one day and want to do better the next. And I always want to make whatever putt I have so keeping that competitive fire yourself and continuing to work on drills that have measurable outcomes and trying to get better in those drills,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman made the cut at the season’s first event before the pause and is excited for a return to golf at some point. In the meantime, she will continue to help out at the hospital.