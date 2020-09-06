Michigan boy with birth defect finds perfect match

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) – A Michigan boy with a birth defect has found his perfect match. The 2-year-old instantly bonded with his new dog after learning they both have cleft palates.

Bentley Boyers, 2, got to bring home a new puppy.

Last week, Bentley’s dad, Brandon, came to the animal shelter to look at two chickens he was thinking about adopting when a pooch caught his eye. It was a puppy with a cleft lip.

“He Facetimed me. He goes, ‘I think this one has a cleft lip,’ and I said, ‘Get her! We need her,'” said Ashley Boyers, Bentley’s mom.

Bentley was born with a cleft lip, and his mom said he had a tough start in life as it was a struggle to get him to eat.

“We had to sit him up and feed him and hold his lip together in order for him to eat, so it was a process,” she said.

Since day one, he’s been a happy baby. Ashley said his cleft lip doesn’t make him any different.

“To see him have something in common with a puppy means a lot cause he can grow up and understand that him and his puppy both have something that they can share in common,” she said.

The animal shelter said they don’t normally see puppies with cleft palates.

Before her adoption, they had her for a week and don’t see that she will have any problems in the future.

“Her disability is really not holding her back, and as she grows, they’ll be able to see more if there’s anything changing that has to do with that, but she’s really doing well. She might look a little different than a normal dog would, but it’s not slowing her down at all,” said Lydia Sattler, Animal Services Director of Jackson County.

At just two months and two years, the imperfect super-duo find a perfect match.