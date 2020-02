First Video by: ROBERT WARD/AMERICAN METEOR SOCIETY/ALLSKYCAMS.COM

Second Video by: CITY OF PHOENIX COMMUNICATIONS OFFICE

PRESCOTT, Arizona (AP) – Early risers in Arizona were treated to a meteor streaking across the sky Wednesday.

The meteor was seen to the north of Phoenix about 5:33 a.m. Wednesday morning.

It was captured on video by meteorite hunter Robert Ward in Prescott, Arizona, and posted on a webpage of the American Meteor Society.

It was also captured by a video camera mounted on Phoenix City Hall pointed toward the north.