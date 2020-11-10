Meridian Clinical Research opens site in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Meridian Clinical Research is opening a new site in Sioux City.

According to a release, Meridian Clinical Research has opened a dedicated research center at 4802 Sunnybrook Drive. Since 2005, Meridian has conducted clinical trials at a site in Dakota Dunes. All Dakota Dunes personnel and studies will be moved to the new site in Sioux City.

“This is a significant milestone for Dr. Ensz and our staff, and the move will give our Sioux City team room to develop even further,” said Nicole Osborn, founder and CEO of Meridian.

Meridian’s facility in Sioux City will be several times larger than its prior office, and will

house a larger clinical staff and a new call center an on-site peripheral blood mononuclear cell

(PBMC) processing laboratory. As a result, the Sioux City site is now hiring for many clinical and

administrative roles.

“We’re growing, and we’re always looking for talented people who share our ambition to advance human health,” said Osborn. “Clinical research is challenging, but it is also highly rewarding in that we can improve the lives of millions.”

Meridian is currently enrolling participants for numerous COVID-19 vaccine trials at sites

nationwide, including its Sioux City location. You can learn more about the clinical trials by clicking here.

