MercyOne’s Child Advocacy Center receives FBI’s prestigious award

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland hospital is getting recognized for its work with children by a national organization.
The FBI Omaha Field Office honored MercyOne Siouxland Child Advocacy Center (CAC) with its Director’s Community Leadership Award.
The award is handed out once a year from every FBI office across the country.
The CAC was chosen on behalf of their efforts to combat crimes against children in the tri-state area.
“We’re just proud of the work we do here. I’m proud of my team. I’m proud of our larger team. It’s really a great honor for us to be recognized in our field,” said Amy Scarmon, MercyOne CAC manager.
Scarmon said they see about 700 children per year.
All of the services are free and families are never charged.