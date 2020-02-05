Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

MercyOne’s Child Advocacy Center receives FBI’s prestigious award

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland hospital is getting recognized for its work with children by a national organization.

The FBI Omaha Field Office honored MercyOne Siouxland Child Advocacy Center (CAC) with its Director’s Community Leadership Award.

The award is handed out once a year from every FBI office across the country.

The CAC was chosen on behalf of their efforts to combat crimes against children in the tri-state area.

“We’re just proud of the work we do here. I’m proud of my team. I’m proud of our larger team. It’s really a great honor for us to be recognized in our field,” said Amy Scarmon, MercyOne CAC manager.

Scarmon said they see about 700 children per year.

All of the services are free and families are never charged.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories