MercyOne Nurses vote to authorize a labor strike

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Union nurses at MercyOne Medical center have voted to reject a new contract and authorize a labor strike.

97% of those nurses voting against the contract and 94% voting to authorize the strike, extending the stalemate after over 6 months of heated contract negotiations.

The strike will not happen immediately though, nurses will have to give the hospital a minimum of 10 days’ notice before a strike can begin.

There is still potential that the hospital and nurses could come to a new contract agreement before then, avoiding a strike altogether.

The nurses continue to ask for pay increases and a lower patient-nurse ratio.