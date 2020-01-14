MercyOne Nurses vote to authorize a labor strike

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Union nurses at MercyOne Medical center have voted to reject a new contract and authorize a labor strike.
97% of those nurses voting against the contract and 94% voting to authorize the strike, extending the stalemate after over 6 months of heated contract negotiations.
The strike will not happen immediately though, nurses will have to give the hospital a minimum of 10 days’ notice before a strike can begin.
There is still potential that the hospital and nurses could come to a new contract agreement before then, avoiding a strike altogether.
The nurses continue to ask for pay increases and a lower patient-nurse ratio.