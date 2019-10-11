MercyOne and nurses union remain deadlocked on a new contract

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Nurses at a Sioux City hospital have rejected the latest contract proposal offered to their union.



After 2 missed deadlines and 16 negotiation meetings, MercyOne Siouxland and it’s nurses have failed to come to a contract agreement. Nurses say they’re fighting for higher pay, improved benefits, and a more appropriate nurse to patient ratio.

But they add that the demands are more about the quality of care they provide to patients than about the nurses themselves.



“It’s not just about money for us or wages and things like that. It’s about our patients. It puts a lot of stress on one person when we feel we can’t do our best and we want to. We want to come into work every single day and feel appreciated and feel valued by Mercy,” said Chasity Soto, who is a MercyOne registered nurse.

Wanting to avoid a strike, the nurse’s union is planning a candlelight vigil next wednesday night to peacefully protest the contract dispute. They’re also hanging up signs and asking the community for its support.

In a statement given to KCAU on Thursday, MercyOne said “Our top priority is to reach a fair and equitable agreement that reflects the value we place on the contribution of our nurses to our success.”