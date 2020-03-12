Mercy One postpones Women’s Night Out

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –MercyOne Siouxland announced they have postponed their ‘Women’s Night Out’ benefit.

“Based on the most recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) COVID-19 response recommendations and acting in an abundance of caution to ensure we do not contribute to additional risk of exposure to the virus for our community members, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center has decided to postpone Women’s Night Out on March 26.”

The benefit for the MercyOne Siouxland Child Advocay Center will be rescheduled. The future event date is undecided as of March 12 at 12:37 p.m.

MercyOne said tickets already purchased for the event will automatically transfer to the new date and be sent in the mail.

Refunds will be provided to those who cannot attend the new date. To get a refund call 712-279-2223.

Tickets can also be turned into donations to the Child Advocacy Center upon request.

