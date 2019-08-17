Memorial run for Lyon County’s fallen deputy

Lyon County, Iowa (KCAU) — A Northwest Iowa community is still grieving after the death of a sheriff’s deputy. But as many small communities do, cities with Lyon County are coming together.

“We are gathered here to honor and mourn Deputy Stephanie Schreurs,” it began with a prayer, right outside Saint Mary’s Church.

Which was then followed by a run behind an emergency vehicle. A one-mile journey taking these people down to Larchwood city park and back to the church inspired by a boy who has done the same thing several times as a sign of respect.

“We saw on facebook that this 10-year-old Zacharia runs for fallen heroes and he was going to run at the same time tonight in honor of Steph Schreurs,” said Julie Joachim from Running 4 Heroes.

But it wasn’t just Larchwood, memorial runs were also underway at the same time in neighboring Inwood and Rock Rapids. All inspired by that young Florida boy.

“A time he hears of a fallen either soldier or police officer, he runs one mile for them carrying a flag,” Jennifer Moser, of Running 4 Heroes stated. “Before I run I’m going to do a quick prayer in her family and department’s honor through this hard time, and I’ll be on my way.”

As the separate parties made their trek through their own respective areas. Some finished at different times, but plenty got to learn about what Schreurs meant to a small Iowa community and how an event like this reminded them of someone who meant so much.

“Steph was great at supporting us and cheering us on. If she’d see us running she’d watch out for us. Do laps and make sure we’re okay.”