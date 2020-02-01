Medical professionals battle virus misinformation online

(AP) – As medical professionals around the world grapple with combating the new virus spreading from China, some have turned to social media to fight the onslaught of misinformation surrounding it.
The false and misleading claims about the respiratory virus ranges from unproven and dangerous claims about ways to prevent the virus to videos that purport to show people fleeing the virus or experiencing horrendous side effects.
Social media platforms including TikTok, Facebook and Twitter are acting to remove the false content, but experts expect it to continue as the virus spreads, and as uncertainty about it remains.
