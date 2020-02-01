Medical professionals battle virus misinformation online

News

by: BEATRICE DUPUY

Posted: / Updated:

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (CDC via AP)

(AP) – As medical professionals around the world grapple with combating the new virus spreading from China, some have turned to social media to fight the onslaught of misinformation surrounding it.

The false and misleading claims about the respiratory virus ranges from unproven and dangerous claims about ways to prevent the virus to videos that purport to show people fleeing the virus or experiencing horrendous side effects.

Social media platforms including TikTok, Facebook and Twitter are acting to remove the false content, but experts expect it to continue as the virus spreads, and as uncertainty about it remains. 

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.