SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A local organization took precautionary measures to help Siouxlanders before the snowstorm hit.

Chris Kuchta is with Connections Area Agency on Aging, the organization offers a meals on wheels program that delivers food to Woodbury, Ida, Cherokee, Plymouth and Monona counties. All deliveries were canceled today for the weather. Meals on Wheels clients received frozen meals earlier this week before the storm hit. Kuchta says bad weather is not only dangerous for the meal recipients but also for delivery drivers.

“The average age of our volunteers is between 60 and 70, a little bit younger than in the past, but some of those drivers are older and some of those drivers are younger, and we do need those walkways cleared for them to have safe access to the home,” Kuchta said.

Kuchta encourages Siouxlanders to reach out to their elderly neighbors during this time especially helping them remove snow.