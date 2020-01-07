McLennan County Deputies arrest man accused of cyberstalking women across ten states

(KWKT) – The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, in Texas, said deputies arrested a man in Lubbock who is accused of cyberstalking at least five Waco-area real estate agents.

They arrested 56-year-old Andy Castillo at his Lubbock home at 9:45 a.m. Monday morning, with the help of Lubbock Police and Texas State Troopers. Investigators say they confiscated electronic equipment at the home.

During their investigation, deputies say they found messages threatening sexual assault against women and children sent to people in ten different states and at least twenty cities. They believe some of the harassment has gone on for at least a year.

Deputies say Castillo sent the most recent messages to people in San Francisco and New Orleans just five minutes before they raided the home.

Along with Waco, deputies say Castillo sent threats to people in Amarillo, El Paso, Lubbock, and San Antonio.