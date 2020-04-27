Mayors of Sioux City metro ask for more transparency regarding COVID-19

Vials used in the test to detect the presence of COVID-19 are seen at a testing site affiliated with the Methodist Health System, in Omaha, Neb., Friday, April 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

The mayors of Sioux City, South Sioux City, North Sioux City, Sergeant Bluff and Dakota City asked for public health organizations to increase the level of transparency in reporting information about COVID-19 cases.

In a joint statement, the five mayors said that with the dramatic increase of positive cases in Woodbury County, Iowa, Dakota County, Nebraska, and Union County, South Dakota, they would like for the Siouxland District Health, Dakota County Health Department, the Iowa Department of Public Health, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and the South Dakota Department of Health to provide more information regarding cases, including the specific location of where any spread has occurred.

They also ask for businesses to provide information to the employees and the public about confirmed cases and steps they are taking to protect employees. They say that businesses should have a response plan in place to reduce the spread of the disease, saying that if they can’t, they would like for the businesses to close until they have a response plan.

The mayor said that they are thankful to the people who are doing what they can to reduce the spread and ask for them to keep working together to fight the pandemic.

You can read the full statement below.