Mayors of Sioux City metro ask for more transparency regarding COVID-19

The mayors of Sioux City, South Sioux City, North Sioux City, Sergeant Bluff and Dakota City asked for public health organizations to increase the level of transparency in reporting information about COVID-19 cases.
In a joint statement, the five mayors said that with the dramatic increase of positive cases in Woodbury County, Iowa, Dakota County, Nebraska, and Union County, South Dakota, they would like for the Siouxland District Health, Dakota County Health Department, the Iowa Department of Public Health, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and the South Dakota Department of Health to provide more information regarding cases, including the specific location of where any spread has occurred.
They also ask for businesses to provide information to the employees and the public about confirmed cases and steps they are taking to protect employees. They say that businesses should have a response plan in place to reduce the spread of the disease, saying that if they can’t, they would like for the businesses to close until they have a response plan.
The mayor said that they are thankful to the people who are doing what they can to reduce the spread and ask for them to keep working together to fight the pandemic.
You can read the full statement below.
Considering the dramatic increases in the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County, IA, Dakota County, NE, and Union County, SD in the past week, we are calling on all public health organizations to increase the level of transparency in reporting the information to our community.
We are asking the Siouxland District Health, Dakota County Health Department, the Iowa Department of Public Health, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and the South Dakota Department of Health to provide more comprehensive reporting data to include the specific location of where any outbreak or spread has occurred.
Further, we are asking all businesses in our various communities to take responsibility for any outbreak or spread of COVID-19 in their facilities. This includes providing accurate information to employees and the public about any confirmed cases in their facilities and the steps they are taking to protect their employees. This information should be shared in a response plan to reduce the spread of the disease in their facilities and our community. If these steps cannot be taken, we would ask the business to close until such time a response plan is in place.
Our priority is the health and safety of our citizens. To that end, we urge Governor Reynolds, Governor Ricketts, and Governor Noem to act cautiously in lifting current restrictions across the three-state region too soon. We would also urge citizens to remember that, even as things are lifted, we need to be vigilant and continue to follow all guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
We would like to commend our businesses and citizens who continue to do what they can to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community. We appreciate the sacrifices that have been made to protect our employees and residents. We would ask that all businesses and public organizations work together to keep our community better informed and that we work together to fight this pandemic.Sioux City Mayor Robert Scott, South Sioux City Mayor Rod Koch, North Sioux City Randy Fredericksen, Sergeant Bluff Mayor Jon Winkel and Dakota City Jerry Yacevich