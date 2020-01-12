Massive building fire lights up night sky in Florida; 110 firefighters respond

News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A three-alarm fire lit up a Jacksonville neighborhood Sunday morning and required over 110 firefighters to contain it.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the blaze around 4:25 a.m. The fire could be seen multiple blocks away.

A second-alarm fire was called at 4:26. It was upgraded to a three-alarm fire ten minutes later. The severity of the fire called for 110 firefighters, 45 apparatus, 14 engines and 7 ladders to contain.

After containing the flames, firefighters determined that it was a building under construction that caught fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshall.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.